3 accused of murder in death of Fort Collins man found in Kansas field

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Authorities have arrested three people in the death of a man whose body was found in a field in Kansas.

Emilio Nunez-Bahena, 26, Veronica Nunez, 24, and Emilio Nunez-Torrez, 45, were arrested in Fort Collins early Saturday on suspicion of first-degree murder.

A farmer in southwest Kansas contacted police after finding a body in a field Oct. 1. The victim, 21-year-old Bayron Diaz-Bautista, of Fort Collins, had been shot multiple times.

Melissa Underwood, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, says the three suspects knew Diaz-Bautista and were living in Fort Collins when they were arrested.

They are expected to be extradited to Kansas.