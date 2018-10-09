2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees announced

CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced its nominees for induction into the 2019 class, and it’s a mix of new and old candidates.

It’s the first time Def Leppard, Devo, John Prine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks and Todd Rundgren have made the list.

Rapper LL Cool J and the group Kraftwerk have made the Glist four times before.

Other nominees this year are Janet Jackson, MC5, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, The Cure and The Zombies.

To be eligible, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination.

Fan again will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites. They can vote online through Dec. 9 for who they believe to be most deserving of induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied, along with the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductees. Voting is capped at one ballot per day.

Inductees will be announced in December. The 2019 induction ceremony will be held at Barclays Center in New York on March 29.