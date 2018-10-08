Water rate hike angers Westminster residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINTER, Colo. -- Water rates in Westminster will soon be going up. The city council there voted in favor the rate hike last night.

There was a full House at the City Council Meeting.

The main attraction - a proposed increase in water and sewer rates.

The city says the rate hikes are needed to fund critical needs for infrastructure.

The Average water customer, a family of three with a normal-sized yard,

the average increase would be about $11 per month for 2019

and another $11.50 per month for 2020.

Debbie Teter said, “I’m trying to figure out why tiered system is necessary this is really an attack on the n hood of fixed neighborhood low income."

Not everyone is against that proposed hike.

Another resident said, "As a large lot owner, I do not believe being a large lot owner puts me in a protected class. I just want to be a just wanted to be a positive voice in this matter in supporting all of your efforts."

Citizens asked council members to come up with alternate proposals and to allow citizens to vote. But the council voted anyway.

The new rate hikes go into effect next year.