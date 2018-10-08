Ski resorts gear up for the upcoming season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo -- Fresh snow in the mountains means the race is on - Who will be the first ski resort to officially open for the season?

Flurries were flying on Monday morning.

“It’s like a blizzard over there,” snowboarder, Beckham Davis said.

Snow-guns launched white powder onto the slopes.

“Skiing and snowboarding every year. We look forward to it,” Carmen Davis said.

Chair lifts spun around the bend, as ski resorts have are preparing for the upcoming season. The resorts said they’ve been patiently waiting for long periods of consistently cold temperatures so that the snow will stick.

“Once we see those first snowflakes we just put it in high gear,” Leigh Hierholzer, Director of Marketing for Arapahoe Basin said.

Loveland Ski Area said they need an 18 inch-base, tree to tree, to open. On Monday, Mother Nature was cooperating nicely.

“It’s like Christmas and your birthday all in one. We’ve got natural snow and you can hear the snow guns going,” John Sellers, Marketing and Communications Director for Loveland Ski Area said.

Each year, A-Basin and Loveland Ski Area partake in a friendly competition over the pass, to see who will open first.

“We have won the race to open the last couple years,” Hierholzer said.

A-Basin is ready to defend their title, while Loveland said their hungry to take the win.

“We’ve been opening really close to each other, so we’re hoping we can take home the title this year,” Sellers said.

Either way, families are eager to shred the slopes, especially after last year’s below average snowpack.

“Last year was tough. So hopefully this is a good start to the snow season and we get some good snow pack,” Ryan Davis said.

This season, A-basin boasts more than 400 acres of new terrain. Loveland is debuting a new high-speed lift that will take you up the mountain in half the time.

Both Loveland and A-Basin are aiming to open by the end of next week.