Short Rib Lasagna
Executive Chef Partner Brian Rosen from Seasons 52 shows us how to make Short Rib Lasagna.
Ingredients:
- 6 oz. Bolognese meat sauce (preferably made with grass-fed ground beef)
- 4 oz. Italian Cheese blend with Mozzarella
- 5 pieces of thin lasagna pasta cooked or use oven ready pasta
- 2 ½ oz. Braised Short Rib
- Pinch of chopped parsley or basil
Tools Needed:
- Individual Lasagna pan/dish
Procedure:
- Spray individual lasagna dish/pan with non-stick cooking spray
- Put ½ oz. of Bolognese meat sauce at the bottom of the pan/ and spread evenly
- Place 1 piece of pasta on top of the sauce, add an additional 1 oz. of the Bolognese sauce on top of the pasta and spread evenly
- Add 1 oz. of the Italian Cheese Blend over Bolognese sauce
- Repeat steps to create 4 layers of pasta, sauce and cheese
- Top with 1 piece of pasta and tuck in the corners
- Add the remaining Bolognese meat sauce on top
- Bake covered with foil for 30 and then remove foil and bake for another 20 minutes until cheese is toasted
- In the last 10 minutes of baking, add braised short rib on top
- Remove from oven and add pinch of parsley or basil to finish