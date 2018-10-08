Short Rib Lasagna

Posted 7:03 am, October 8, 2018, by

Executive Chef Partner Brian Rosen from Seasons 52 shows us how to make Short Rib Lasagna.

Short Rib Lasagna

 

Ingredients:

  • 6 oz. Bolognese meat sauce (preferably made with grass-fed ground beef)
  • 4 oz. Italian Cheese blend with Mozzarella
  • 5 pieces of thin lasagna pasta cooked or use oven ready pasta
  • 2 ½ oz. Braised Short Rib
  • Pinch of chopped parsley or basil

 

Tools Needed:

  • Individual Lasagna pan/dish

 

Procedure:

  • Spray individual lasagna dish/pan with non-stick cooking spray
  • Put ½ oz. of Bolognese meat sauce at the bottom of the pan/ and spread evenly
  • Place 1 piece of pasta on top of the sauce, add an additional 1 oz. of the Bolognese sauce on top of the pasta and spread evenly
  • Add 1 oz. of the Italian Cheese Blend over Bolognese sauce
  • Repeat steps to create 4 layers of pasta, sauce and cheese
  • Top with 1 piece of pasta and tuck in the corners
  • Add the remaining Bolognese meat sauce on top
  • Bake covered with foil for 30 and then remove foil and bake for another 20 minutes until cheese is toasted
  • In the last 10 minutes of baking, add braised short rib on top
  • Remove from oven and add pinch of parsley or basil to finish
AlertMe