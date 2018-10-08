Pinpoint Weather Alert: Rain, snow along Front Range on Monday with a freeze watch overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Expect a rain/snow mix across the Front Range on Monday with 1/2 inch of snow accumulation on the grass.

The better chances for snow accumulation are west and south above 6,000 feet where 1-2 inches could accumulate.

The highs will be in the 30s.

The central and northern mountains can expect rain/snow with the heaviest snow (1-6 inches) above 9,000 feet. Highs in the mountains will be in the 30s and 40s.

A Freeze Watch is in effect overnight tonight for the Front Range with temperatures around 27-32 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

We'll get a break in the precipitation overnight then a second surge of rain/snow hits Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 40s.

A third surge of moisture is possible on Wednesday in the form of rain/snow.

The pattern stays unsettled into the weekend with 10-20 percent chances for rain/snow. The highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

