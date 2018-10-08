× Police: At-risk youth supervisor abused boys

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A live-in group home leader and caregiver for Jefferson County at-risk youth has been charged with multiple counts of sex assault.

Court records show 55-year-old William Wayne Sexton faces a minimum ten felony charges related to child rape: sex assault on children in a position of trust, sex assault, and contributing to delinquency of minors.

FOX31 Problem Solvers have exclusively obtained arrest affidavits and are working to confirm details of this expanding criminal investigation.

A prominent non-profit, a government agency, and one of Denver’s largest charities played a role in lack of oversight, the Problem Solvers have learned. Chris Halsne is working on that story and will have new details on FOX31 News at 9:00.