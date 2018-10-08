NKOTB’s ‘The Mixtape Tour’ coming to Pepsi Center

DENVER — New Kids on the Block and other 80s icons are heading to Denver as part of a new tour.

The Mixtape Tour featuring NKOTB, Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature will stop by Pepsi Center on June 7.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. American Express members get early access beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The 53-city tour across North America kicks off next summer. To celebrate the tour, New Kids on the Block recently surprised fans with a throwback track, ’80s Baby.’

