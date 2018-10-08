‘Kill Kavanaugh’ Twitter post puts Minnesota teacher on leave

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — A Minnesota teacher is on leave after a Twitter post that allegedly referenced killing U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, according to KMSP.

“So whose gonna take one for the team and kill Kavanaugh,” reads the tweets, posted on Saturday evening from a now-suspended account.

The teacher involved has not been identified, but the school district in Rosemount, Minnesota issued a statement on the district’s website:

“Over the weekend, the district has received a complaint regarding an employee. The employee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” the district said, according to KMSP. “Pursuant with the data practices act, we are limited to providing additional information regarding this matter.”

Kavanaugh took the oaths of office to become the 114th Supreme Court justice hours after being confirmed by the Senate in a 50-48 vote.

The near party-line vote followed a fight that seized the national conversation after claims emerged that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted women three decades ago — which he emphatically denied.