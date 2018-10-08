How to check a limousine company’s safety records

After the deadliest U.S. transportation accident in nearly a decade, the transparency of limousine services will likely become a concern for groups looking to hire a vehicle.
The scrutiny is prompted by a tragic crash in New York – a limousine loaded with revelers bound for a 30th birthday celebration blew through a stop sign at the end of a highway and slammed into a parked SUV outside a store, killing all 18 people in the limo and two pedestrians.
The driver of a supersized limousine involved in a crash that killed 20 people outside an upstate country store wasn’t properly licensed, and the limo failed a state safety inspection just last month and shouldn’t have been on the road, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
If you’re interested in hiring services from a limo company, there are ways to check the safety record of the company before stepping inside a vehicle:
- You should ask companies for references and their proof of insurance.
- Check out a company’s history on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s web site. There you can search a carrier’s safety data.
- Seek a company that hires professional drivers who have to pass back ground checks.
- Get everything in writing just in case there are issues.