Freeze warnings posted, coldest night since April 25th

DENVER — The potential first freeze of the season is upon us Tuesday morning, and another freeze possible Wednesday morning.

Potential freeze and hard freeze on the way to Denver (DIA) the next two mornings. The low temperatures are indicated here for the next week.#cowx pic.twitter.com/Cs0GkBfHE0 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 8, 2018

With Denver’s low down to 29 degrees, this will be the coldest overnight and first freeze since April 25th! Definitely a morning to bundle up the kiddos as they head off to school.

Expected lows Tuesday morning are shown here. It is possible, with a bit of clearing, that areas near Greeley and along those river valleys could get into the 20s instead of the 30s as shown. #cowx pic.twitter.com/hLvGhmPgPw — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 8, 2018

As you can see from those low temperatures, we are not talking about a hard freeze yet for the metro areas. That’s good news if you still need to blow out your irrigation systems and disconnect any hoses.

In addition to cold temperatures, there will be some additional rain and snow overnight with potential travel issues. Icing is possible on elevated surfaces in the metro area and slushy to snow packed roads are possible through Tuesday morning in the mountains.

Driving conditions on Vail Pass have deteriorated very quickly in the past 15 minutes. From wet lanes, to slush-covered lanes, and very low visibility. pic.twitter.com/kR7WiERmU8 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) October 8, 2018

Tuesday will warm gradually into the upper 30s, but cloud cover will remain and there will be addtional rain and snow to move through, although, the heaviest rain and snow will stay to the east of the city and over the plains for Tuesday.

There will also be some pockets of heavy snow again in the mountains, but that won’t be nearly as widespread as what we have seen.

Wednesday will be a frozen start again, with isolated rain/snow showers around. The afternoon will slowly attempt to reach the 40s.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer days, likely 50s, but that’s temporary as another cold and snowy system approaches the state for the weekend.

