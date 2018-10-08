× Forest Service plans shuttle service to Hanging Lake requiring a fee and reservation

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service has partnered with the city of Glenwood Springs to offer a seasonal shuttle service to Hanging Lake requiring both a fee and reservation.

The Forest Service management plan starts May 2019 and caps the daily number of visitors at 615. Roughly 1,000 people per day currently visit Hanging Lake according to the Forest Service.

That means you can no longer drive your own vehicle during the prime months of May-October. However, you can drive your own vehicle during the “off-peak” months of November-April after making a fee-based reservation.

“Specific implementation details such as the shuttle provider, shuttle cost, and how to obtain a reservation are currently being worked out between the City and the Forest Service,” says the management plan.

“The goal of this stakeholder group was to discuss and implement short, medium and long-term management actions for the Hanging Lake Area, and after years of studies and work, a management plan was developed. In 2017, trail data revealed 184,000 visitors at Hanging Lake, which represented a 23% increase in only one year – demonstrating the need for a management solution,” says the forest service.

Glenwood Springs is about 9 miles west of Hanging Lake.