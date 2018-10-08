Driver who plowed car though brick wall not cooperating with police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- This Problem Solvers story is a bit of a tough nut to crack. It’s about a car that drove through a brick wall, and now the driver of that car is stonewalling.

Krista Howard loves her neighborhood. Very private and peaceful, she’ll tell you. That was, of course, until a Jeep grand Cherokee traveling southbound on Colorado Boulevard decided to make a left turn, right into her custom-made, massive brick wall.

As soon as the giant hole was made, the perpetrator driving the Jeep Grand Cherokee fled the scene.

The incident was caught on tape by a Wellshire golf course surveillance camera, and the Grand Cherokee was traced to one Athanasios Lemonidis, who lives just down the street from Howard.

And here’s where the trail gets cold. The owner of the car, Lemonidis, has retained an attorney and is not talking to the police, certainly not to Krista Howard, or even his own insurance company, American Family.

Until Lemonidis decides to talk, everybody and everything is on hold.

It’s a wall tougher to penetrate than the one he allegedly plowed through with his Jeep.

So, right now, Denver Police are handcuffed, the insurance company says they can’t process the claim without talking to the insured.

The only other option for Krista Howard is to contact her own insurance company, but right now she’s not inclined to pay the big deductible and have her premiums raised.