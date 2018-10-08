Don’t Be A Monster

Don’t Be A Monster is the largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works alongside Haunted Attractions in the United States. They offer unique and entertaining anti-bullying assemblies for students in 4th-10th grade. For 2018, they are excited to announce that their presentation focuses entirely on cyberbullying. Their mission is simple: they work to educate and empower youth to be leaders around diversity, inclusiveness, and show them how to stand up for their friends and peers. 

Their assemblies are delivered in the months of late September through November, during National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month and the Halloween season. Don’t Be A Monster’s program is highly effective: 98.14% of schools surveyed post-presentation find our material beneficial and memorable for their students. 

They believe in a positive, proactive approach.

