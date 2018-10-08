Daybreak Delights: Denver Chocolate Pudding Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Denver Chocolate Pudding Cake

What you Need

Batter

1 cup AP flour

3/4 cup granulated Sugar

3 Tablespoons Dark Coco Powder

2 teaspoons Baking Powder

1/2 cup Whole Milk

4 Tablespoons unsalted butter melted

1/2 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Topping

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

4 Tablespoons Dark Coco Powder

Pour over

1/2 cup Coffee Liquor

1 cup water

What to do

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Prepare a 9-inch baking pan by spraying it lightly with cooking spray

create batter: in a large bowl combine flour, sugar, coco powder, and baking powder, mix together with a whisk, then add the vanilla, milk, and melted butter, stir mixture until just combined.

Pour batter into the pan and do not spread out evenly.

In a separate bowl combine the topping ingredients and stir with a whisk to combine.

Sprinkle the mixture on the top of the cake batter.

In a glass liquid measuring cup, combine coffee liquor and water together.

then simply pour the liquid over the top of the cake

*DO NOT MIX THE RAW BATTER AND TOPPING!

Bake for about 40 minutes, until the top of the cake looks dry and is firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and serve by spooning the cake pudding out of the baking dish and serving it gooey side up, spoon additional sauce out of the bottom atop the individual servings. ENJOY!

*The New Cookbook from Chef David, “From Scratch” is available now exclusively through Amazon! You can also check out his new show "From Scratch" Saturdays at 3pm right here on Channel 2.