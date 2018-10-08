× Creepy creatures on display at ‘BUGTOBER’

WESTMINSTER — If you’re looking for some frightening family fun, consider checking out the Butterfly Pavilion’s ‘BUGTOBER Toxic Terror’ event this month.

Through the end of October, the Butterfly Pavilion will feature some of the most dangerous creatures on our planet!

Almost all of the animals they have on display are either poisonous or venomous. Each species is accompanied by a guide highlighting what sort of injuries a bite or sting would provoke.

On October 18 (from 6:30pm-8:30pm), the pavilion will host Dr. Justin Schmidt. He’s an entomologist who was stung by 83 different species. He’ll discuss the powers some of the creatures hold.

