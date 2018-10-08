Bear Aware: Officials warn residents to be extra careful as bears prepare to hibernate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- As bears prepare to hibernate, several communities around Colorado are asking residents to be extra careful.

Fall is prime time for black bears in Colorado to bulk up and store as much fat as possible before hibernation.

And with the cooler temperatures and shorter nights, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says there's usually a tendency for people to start getting relaxed about good bear-proofing habits.

In fact, the City of Boulder is looking to expand an ordinance requiring bear-resistant trash cans to neighborhoods east of Broadway as bear sightings are up in some of those neighborhoods.

The city is also looking at educating residents to be more aware of the things they are doing that attract bears - like putting out bird feeders.

Officials also say that fruit trees can attract bears so they recommend that you gather the fallen and low-hanging fruit and secure it where bears can’t get to it.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that if you see a bear get to a safe place and do whatever it takes to make them feel uncomfortable.

Bears will eat for 20 hours a day and consume 20,000 calories during this time of year.