DENVER — A shooting Friday night left one man dead.

The shooting, at the 1400 block of North Lipan Street, killed 23-year-old Elijah Sandoval Baltierra, who was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center, Denver police said Monday.

An autopsy determined Baltierra’s death was the result of gunshot wounds; police have not said if there was a motive behind the crime.

There is no suspect information available at this time.