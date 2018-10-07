× State shuts down Special Ops Storage and Moving; customers must act fast

DENVER — A storage and moving company is being shut down by the state. Now customers have just one more day to pick up their possessions, or they may be trashed.

There is an eviction notice posted on the door of the Special Ops Storage and Moving warehouse. Customers told FOX31 their belongings were returned broken – or not at all.

“This is a dumpster with people’s belongings in it,” victim Lana Barrett said.

DVDs, clothes and personal belongings spill out of storage pods.

“These are all the pods. They’re actually outside instead of inside the warehouse protected,” Barrett said.

Lana Barrett snapped pictures ten days ago of the parking lot of Special Ops Storage and Moving off 48th Avenue. She hired the company to store her belongings for a week and then have them moved into her new home.

“They were bringing in stuff that was broken, it was coming in boxes that weren’t my boxes because I had it professionally wrapped,” Barrett said.

But Barrett said her things were rifled through. Her furniture – gone.

“They showed up with about an eighth of my stuff the first day and said we’re going to have to come back because we don’t know where the rest of it is,” Barrett said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers investigated the company after their business permit was revoked in July by the Public Utilities Commission for failure to pay a penalty. The Better Business Bureau issued a warning due to a pattern of allegations that the company stole items, deceptively increased prices and broke furniture. At the time the company released a statement saying “the majority of our customers are happy with our services.” They said they planned to turn things around.

“My daughters and I spent nine days on the floor. No refrigerator, no beds – nothing,” Barrett said.

The Barretts say they lost more than $72,000 worth of their possessions. They took the company to court – and are part of the reason Special Ops Storage and Moving is now shut down.

“It was good to see that they can’t do that to anybody anymore,” Barrett said.

Calls to the owner of the company were not returned. Customers have until 5 p.m. on Monday, October 8, to call Kristie Allen of Everwest Property Services on behalf of Rose Properties, LLC at 303-248-7201 to discuss retrieval of their property.

Items unaccounted for by the deadline may be disposed of. The company’s warehouse has been seized by the property owner.