Ready for snow in the Colorado mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. -- Some light flurries and snow were spotted by our crew in Arapahoe Basin and Georgetown Sunday afternoon.

People in both areas say they are ready for more snow to start falling.

Saturday night, snow plows were making the rounds on I-70 near Idaho Springs.

The trucks routinely make the rounds when snow and ice are in the forecast.

At Arapahoe basin, only a few patches of snow so far. Snow guns are standing at the ready.

A-Basin's ski season is scheduled to start in six days.

In Georgetown, flurries began falling just before sunset.

The light flakes – a pleasant surprise for the Huze family of Boulder.

Damien Huze said, “A little unexpected but we’re kinda' ready for the season change. We’re looking forward and getting rid of the heat."

And so do the folks over at Lucha Cantina.

Snowfall helps drum up business.

Jed Yurby runs the kitchen and said, there was very little snow last year.

Right now, there is very little or no snow altogether. The hope is that will change in a big hurry.