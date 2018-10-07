Pinpoint Weather Alert: cold temperatures, rain, and snow move in Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been a cold and gloomy day across Colorado. Showers will increase in coverage tonight as clouds and low fog continue to develop.

Overnight Sunday into Monday rain showers will become more scattered on the Front Range with thunderstorms on the eastern plains. The mountains will see snow showers with several inches possible by Monday morning.

Denver's high temperature on Monday will come just after midnight tonight with temperatures falling to the upper 30s by the afternoon. The I-25 corridor and plains will wake up to fog, drizzle, and scattered rain showers.

On the Front Range, it is possible that a little bit of snow mixes in with the rainfall for the Monday morning commute. Better chances for snow will move into the Front Range Monday afternoon and evening.

The biggest impacts from this storm for the lower elevations will be fog and cold temperatures. Snowfall and slick roads will be bigger impacts in the mountains.

Through Monday night, small accumulations (under 1") are possible along the Palmer Divide, foothills, and along the far southern and western suburbs of metro Denver. The better chances for snow accumulation will stay in the high country where two to six inches will fall with locally higher amounts on the highest peaks.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday, although not as wet. High temperatures will only reach the low 40s with a chance of rain/snow mixed showers through the day.

Warmer temperatures in the 50s will move in for the rest of the work week. There will be slight chances of rain each day.

Saturday will be dry with high temperatures back into the low 60s.

