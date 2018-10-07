Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages

SAN FRANCISCO — If you have gotten any suspicious messages on your Facebook profile lately it’s probably best to ignore them.

A new hoax spreading fast on Facebook reads in part,”Hi… I actually got another friend request from you yesterday which I ignored so you may want to check your account.”

It then tells you to, “Hold your finger on the message until the forward button appears…then hit forward and all the people you want to forward too….I had to do the people individually.”

And officials say it is a total hoax.

According to officials, your account is not sending out duplicate friend requests. And you didn’t receive a request from the person you’re forwarding it to.

“It’s bogus. And you’re just making it worse,” the Plaquemines Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said in a Facebook post.

The best thing to do is just ignore it and delete it.

According to officials, it’s not a bug or virus. It’s just an annoying, useless chain message.