October Hero of the Month leads training for active shooter response

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — You can’t be expected to do something well, unless you’ve done it before.

That’s the premise of the “Active Shooter Response Training Center” in Centennial.

While they only run drills, it doesn’t stop the adrenaline dump.

“We get to see a person on the other side, with a gun shooting back at us … we get to hear the gun shots going in,” said class participant Craig Goettsche.

Jimmy Graham is a veteran US Navy seal who developed and now directs the response training. Much like a football coach, Graham reviews tape with his students, telling what small move could’ve meant life or death.

“Everyone that’s in the program has all experienced shooting when they weren’t supposed to … and it effects you,” Goettsche said.

During simulation, students use a real firearm that holds non-lethal ammunition. Once they’ve had enough training, they graduate to live fire.

The elite level graduates are called the “Able Shepards.” Given a nightmare situation, they could act as capable first responders.

It’s not just law enforcement and security professionals making up this force. Graham says his classes are filled with dads and husbands , moms and wives, looking for the best knowledge to protect their families.

Who better to teach the warrior mindset than a man who’s lived it. Graham has a 15-year background as a Navy SEAL and a 7 year background as a GRS agent and instructor.

GRS agent might sound familiar if you saw the popular movie, “13 Hours.” The movie tells the story of when a US compound was attacked in Begahzi, Libya, and the security team struggled to make sense of the chaos.

“I was the team lead in Benghazi about three weeks prior to the attack,” Graham said. He adds there’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t think about those guys.

“Just because of my direct nature of when I’m working, I feel like I could’ve made a difference. On the flip side of that, I’m raising four kids,” Graham said.

A family man who intimately understands the purpose of those who walk through his doors.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers are proud to honor Jimmy Graham as our very deserving October Hero of the Month.

If you want more information on how to protect your family, you can visit the Active Shooter Training Center and Able Shepard Program’s website here.

