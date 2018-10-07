Live Coverage: Broncos hit the road to face the New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Broncos are on the road to face the New York Jets at Met Life Stadium on Sunday.

The Broncos are hoping to bounce back after last week’s heartbreaking loss to the Chief’s on “Monday Night Football” at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

To beat the Jets though, Denver will have to overcome their weak road record. Since the start of the 2016 season, the Broncos are 5-12 on the road and have dropped 10 of their last 11 games as the visiting team.

Follow along with the game in the live blog below and be sure to like FOX31 on Facebook to join the conversation during the game. We’ll have pictures to share with your friends and a Facebook Live to talk about the game.

You can also show off your Broncos pride by uploading your photos to our gallery.