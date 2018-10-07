× Lakewood police investigate shooting that sent one man to hospital

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Van Gordon Street late Sunday night.

A police spokesperson said it happened around 9 p.m.

One man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

A witness told FOX31 there was a large police presence with a perimeter. Police said there were no suspects in custody.

