Lakewood police investigate shooting that sent one man to hospital
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Van Gordon Street late Sunday night.
A police spokesperson said it happened around 9 p.m.
One man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
A witness told FOX31 there was a large police presence with a perimeter. Police said there were no suspects in custody.
For alerts on the latest breaking news, download our app for iPhone and Android.
39.729424 -105.134746AlertMe