Gummball 5k honors fallen Adams County Deputy

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Over 600 people laced up their sneakers for the first Gummball 5k in Brighton today.

The race was held to honor fallen Adams County Sheriffs Deputy Heath Gumm.

Deputy Gumm was gunned down while responding to a call about a fight last January.

Organizers of the race say both the Sheriff’s Department and Gumm’s family brought the race to life.

“They wanted to see this happen and the community members, as well as ourselves, came together to plan with them so we would meet with them and share ideas and see what they wanted the day to look like and really they were the driving force behind everything we were doing,” said volunteer Trisha Quint.

Proceeds from the race will be donated to the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation and to the Gumm family.

Organizers say they hope today’s Gummball is the first of many.