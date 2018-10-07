× Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner says wife received graphic text of beheading after Kavanaugh vote

WASHINGTON — Colorado Senator Cory Gardner revealed his wife received a graphic text message with a video showing a beheading, and that someone has publicly posted the names and addresses of his family members. This is according to a Fox News report.

Gardner voted in favor of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the United States Supreme Court Saturday. He announced his support of Kavanaugh in July and reaffirmed it aver reviewing the supplemental FBI report that was released last week.

Late last month Kavanaugh denied an allegation that he assaulted a woman he was dating in 1998 while working for independent counsel Ken Starr that investigators said stemmed from an anonymous complaint sent to Colorado GOP Sen. Cory Gardner.

Gardner’s press secretary told FOX31 Sunday, “This tweet from Chad Pergram from Fox is accurate and yes law enforcement are aware and are involved.”