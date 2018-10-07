× Broncos embarrassed by Jets in third straight loss

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Broncos haven’t had the greatest record on the road since the start of the 2016 season, and it got worse on Sunday with an embarrassing loss to the New York Jets, 34-16, at Met Life Stadium.

The Jets, who only won one game going into the match-up, put the Broncos offense and defense to shame with Isaiah Crowell running for a franchise-record 219 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown, and Sam Darnold threw two TD passes to Robby Anderson, including a 76-yarder, to help the Jets snap a three-game losing streak.

Overall, the Broncos gave up 512 net yards – which is the most the Broncos’ defense has allowed in five years.

Darnold also had a TD toss to Terrelle Pryor that sealed the game late in the fourth quarter for the Jets (2-3). The rookie quarterback finished 10 of 22 for 198 yards and the three scores with an interception to help New York to its first win since the season opener.

Crowell needed just 15 carries to break the team record of 210 yards rushing set by Thomas Jones in 2009 against Buffalo. New York finished with 323 yards rushing and 512 overall yards.

The Jets’ defense came up big, too, while playing without coordinator Kacy Rodgers, who is dealing with what coach Todd Bowles has called a “serious” illness. Bowles ran the defense against the Broncos and the Jets kept the pressure on Keenum all game, sacking him four times — including two by Leonard Williams.

They nearly had one more big play when Marcus Maye intercepted Keenum’s final pass and returned it 104 yards before being taken down by Courtland Sutton at the 1 to end the game.

Keenum finished 35 of 51 for 377 yards with touchdown passes to Sutton and Demaryius Thomas for the Broncos (2-3).

It was big plays on offense that powered the Jets to the victory.

They got things started right after an ugly 20-yard punt early in the second quarter by Colby Wadman, who replaced the injured Marquette King. Crowell took the handoff, scooted to the left sideline and zipped into the end zone — getting some nice blocks from receivers Anderson, Pryor and Jermaine Kearse along the way — for a 77-yard yard touchdown.

After being fined $13,369 by the NFL for his crude TD celebration two weeks ago in Cleveland, Crowell simply tossed the ball to the turf in the end zone.

The Jets were just getting started with big plays. On their next possession, Darnold found Anderson streaking down the field uncovered and connected for a 76-yard touchdown that put New York ahead 14-7 with 10:46 left in the half. It was the longest TD catch of Anderson’s career.

According to the Jets, it was the first time they have had multiple TDs on offense of 75 yards or more in the same game since Sept. 24, 1972, against the Baltimore Colts. Joe Namath tossed TD passes of 79 and 80 yards to Rich Caster in that one.