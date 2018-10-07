× A cold, damp end to the weekend with mountain snow showers

Temperatures will stay unseasonably cool to end our weekend, with highs only making it into the mid-50s. Expect clouds to stick around through the day with on-and-off again showers, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours.

Scattered showers will linger Sunday night into Monday morning. As temperatures drop into the mid-30s overnight, rain may transition over to snow around the Denver metro area. Only a light dusting is expected to accumulate in isolated areas.

Monday will stay cloudy and cool, with highs only making it into the upper 40s. Scattered showers will continue through the day with breezy conditions. Some of these showers will continue into the overnight hours, with a mix of rain and snow possible early Tuesday morning. We’ll see an exact copy of the forecast for Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s and periods of rain.

Expect a brief break from the soggy weather on Wednesday, as highs reach the mid-50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

