Woman killed after motorcycle, SUV collide in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A woman was killed when a motorcycle collided with an SUV on Saturday morning, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

Officers responded to South College Avenue and Mason Street, south of East Harmony Road, just after 10 a.m.

Police said a 2001 black Harley-Davidson was traveling southbound on College Avenue when a black 2013 Ford Escape stopped in the turn lane going northbound attempted to make a left turn onto Mason Street.

The motorcycle collided with the front right side of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 68-year-old Carol Davis of Fort Collins, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle, 42-year-old Jesse Davis of Fort Collins, was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies with serious injuries.

A 37-year-old woman passenger on the motorcycle was also taken to Medical Center of the Rockies where she was later pronounced dead.

The woman’s identity was not released, pending an autopsy and notification of next of kin by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

The intersection of South College Avenue and Mason Street was closed for about five hours during the investigation of the crash.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone who has information about the collision and has not already given a statement is asked to call police at 970-221-6555.