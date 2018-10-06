Shenault’s 4 touchdowns lead unbeaten No. 21 CU past Arizona State, 28-21

BOULDER, Colo. — Receiver Laviska Shenault scored four touchdowns and 21st-ranked Colorado beat Arizona State, 28-21, Saturday for just the second time in the program’s history.

“At the end of the day it’s a team sport,” Shenault said, professing to be more excited about the Buffaloes’ 5-0 record, including 2-0 atop the Pac-12 South, than about his 140 scrimmage yards.

The Buffaloes overcame the ejection of linebacker Nate Landman in the second quarter and stifled Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin in the second half, when the Sun Devils (3-3, 1-2) were stopped on their final five drives, punting four times and turning it over on downs.

The Buffaloes also chewed up 12:34 of the fourth quarter, including the final 7:10 thanks to two third-down grabs by Shenault.

“No better feeling than going and running the ball down their throat for the win,” Buffaloes left guard Brett Tonz said.

How about stifling Benjamin, who set a school record a week ago with 312 yards against Oregon State?

He finished with 120 yards and two touchdowns but managed just 23 yards and zero scores after halftime.

Shenault scored on two 1-yard runs off direct snaps and caught touchdown passes of 3 and 30 yards from Steven Montez, who threw for 328 yards.

Shenault caught 13 passes for 127 yards and ran five times for 13 yards.

After his fourth touchdown, Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins hit Frank Darby with a 72-yard pass to the Colorado 3, where free safety Nick Fisher finally knocked him out of bounds.

The Buffaloes held and cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. batted away Wilkins’ pass to Curtis Hodges on fourth-and-goal.

“Obviously another disappointing loss on the road,” said Arizona State coach Herm Edwards, whose team lost by the same margin at No. 10 Washington last month.

“We seem to fall short. The last three road games we fell short by a score. Hard-fought football game. I thought we had some momentum early. Then they got two scores and that was about the game.”