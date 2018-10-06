× Search underway at Longs Peak for overdue hiker

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — Search and Rescue team members were looking Saturday for a New Jersey man who was overdue from attempting to climb Longs Peak.

The Denver Police Department notified Rocky Mountain National Park rangers on Friday that Ryan Albert, 30, of Marlton, N.J., was overdue after attempting Longs Peak the day before. Police were contacted by one of Albert’s family members. Albert’s rental car was found at the Longs Peak trailhead Friday afternoon. His planned route and destination were unknown.

Rocky Mountain National Park’s Search and Rescue team began a search of the area Saturday. The forecast called for freezing temperatures and severe weather, including snow, hail and lightning.

Albert was last seen leaving the Denver Metro area early Thursday. He was wearing dark clothes and a backpack.

Park rangers said they want to hear from anyone who has been in the Longs Peak area since Thursday or might have had contact with Albert about his planned route. Anyone with information can call (970) 586-1204.