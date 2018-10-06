Protesters rally outside Sen. Cory Gardner’s Denver office ahead of Kavanaugh vote

DENVER — Ahead of Saturday’s vote on the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, protesters rallied outside of Sen. Cory Gardner’s Denver office in a last ditch attempt to change the Republican’s mind.

At the rally, survivors of sexual assault shared their stories and said that even though Gardner had pledged to support Kavanaugh, that wouldn’t stop their rally for change.

“Even though people have already made up their decision, we still feel it is our right to be heard. Politicians work for us so we want to make sure we’re out here and they listen to us,” said Caroline Sheahan, one of roughly 100 protesters at the rally.

“I want other countries to take note and not do what we have done,” said Tay Anderson, who was among the handful of men who attended the rally.

Gardner met with members of the ACLU in Washington on Thursday where some protesters say he did listen to their survivor stories but they felt it was unlikely he will change his intended vote.

Only one counter-protester attended the rally but declined to speak.