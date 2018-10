GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night, the Greenwood Village Police Department said.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. at South University Boulevard and Garden Lane, south of East Belleview Avenue.

University Boulevard was closed between Belleview Avenue and Orchard Road for the investigation.

The name, age and gender of the person who died were not released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.