First snowfall of season recorded in Denver, earliest since 2012

DENVER -- The first snow of the season fell in Denver on Saturday, the earliest in six years, the National Weather Service said.

Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city, received one-half inch of snow as a cold front moved through Friday night and into Saturday.

It did not snow in the city, but because it did at the official recording station, Saturday goes down as the first snowfall of the season in Denver.

The average first snow in Denver is Oct. 18. Last year's first snow was Oct. 9 and it's the earliest snow in Denver since 2012, on Oct. 5.

The snow came as part of an unseasonably cool weekend across Colorado. Highs will only make it into the upper 50s with clouds and breezy conditions.

Rain and snow showers will be possible in the high country, with a few raindrops not out of the question for the foothills and far western metro area.

On-and-off again rain showers are expected Saturday with highs only in the mid-50s. Mountain snow showers will again be possible, with weekend accumulation of 1-3 inches for the higher elevations.

Another chance for snow is possible Sunday night into Monday morning as lows drop into the mid-30s.

