Cool, unsettled weather expected through the weekend

It will be an unseasonably cool weekend across Colorado, with highs on Saturday making it into the upper 50s. Expect a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day, with breezy conditions. Rain and snow showers will be possible in the high country, with a few rain drops not out of the question for the foothills and far western metro area.

Sunday will start off with mostly cloudy conditions. Expect on-and-off again rain showers through the day, as highs only reach the mid-50s. Mountain snow showers will once again be possible, with weekend accumulation between 1-3" for the higher elevations.

Showers will continue Sunday night into Monday morning, with a wet commute expected. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s in Denver, so a few snowflakes may be mixed in with raindrops for the morning drive.

Scattered showers will continue throughout the day on Monday as highs only max out in the upper 40s. As showers continue Monday night into Tuesday morning, a rain/snow mix will once again be possible in the Denver metro area. Any accumulations look to stay minor at this point. Clouds and scattered rain showers will continue throughout the day on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will return to the mid-50s by Wednesday thanks to a break from precip and some extra cloud cover. The break is short lived, as scattered showers return to the Front Range Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay below average, in the mid-50s, throughout the upcoming work week.

