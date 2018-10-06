Cold, wet end to weekend with mountain snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It was a chilly Saturday in Denver with the high temperatures only reaching 61 degrees.

Cooler temperatures will move on Sunday with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Sunday will start on a gloomy note for most of Colorado. The Front Range will be cold and mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle on the Plains and scattered rain and snow showers in the mountains.

Denver will only warm to 55 degrees with shower chances moving in during the afternoon and evening. The best rain chances will move in overnight into Monday morning.

A few flurries could mix into showers in the lower elevations early on Monday, but there most likely won't be any accumulation.

Denver has another chilly day in store tomorrow with highs around 55° & evening showers

Colder temperatures move in Monday with a high of 44 degrees expected in Denver. Monday will be wet with showers on and off through the day.

The mountains will accumulate 2-6 inches of snow through Monday evening. It is possible the foothills and Palmer Divide receive a dusting of snow if temperatures get cold enough.

Showers will continue into Tuesday with highs staying in the 40s. It is possible for one-half inch of snow in parts of the Denver metro area on Tuesday.

It shouldn't be enough to bring big travel impacts to the Front Range.

The mountains will continue to accumulate snow each day.

Denver will warm back to the 50s on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with slight chances for showers each day.

Next weekend looks drier

for Colorado.

