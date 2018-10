AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding an at-risk adult.

Alfonso Simental, 34, was last seen late Friday in the area of East 6th Avenue and Fraser Street. He is blind and carries a walking stick. He might be wearing jeans and a T-shirt, and have a rolling suitcase. If seen, please call 911.

