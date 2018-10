AURORA — Aurora police are investigating a failed attempt Saturday by would-be thieves to use a tractor to steal an ATM.

The attempt occurred at the Wells Fargo bank at 3521 N. Tower Road. The suspects fled from the scene and are not in custody.

Aurora police request that anyone with information call (303) 627-3100.

