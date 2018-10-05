Windy cold front to blow in Friday afternoon with rain, snow in mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Another cold front hits Denver and the Front Range on Friday with rain and wind, and snow in the mountains.

It will start sunny on Friday morning in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, then clouds increase at lunch followed by the front in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach 70 degrees ahead of the front, then fall into the 50s with a 30 percent chance of rain for the evening commute and winds gusting up to 45 mph.

The mountains can expect 1-2 inches of snow above 11,000 feet along with gusty winds. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

It will be cooler on Saturday with highs in the 50s across the Front Range with morning drizzle then a 30 percent chance of rain in the late afternoon.

Sunday has the the highest chance of rain at 60 percent and highs only in the 50s.

It will be cold and potentially damp for the Rockies' National League Division Series playoff game at Coors Field that starts just after 2:30 p.m.

Another cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday morning with a chance for a rain/snow mix across the Front Range. Highs will only be in the 40s.

The first freeze of the season in Denver could happen Monday night into Tuesday morning.

