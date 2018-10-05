ThunderRidge vs. Highlands Ranch: FOX31 High School Game Day highlights

Our game of the week on FOX31 High School Game Day featured ThunderRidge vs. Highlands Ranch Friday night. This was a close one, with ThunderRidge winning 18-13. The highlights are in the video clip.AlertMe
