Suspected Walmart shooter to agree to plea deal

THORNTON, Colo. -- Almost a year has passed since a suspected shooter, Scott Ostrem, walked into a Thornton Walmart, killing three people.

However, it seems like just weeks ago for the families of many of those victims.

"It's going to be almost a year, so it's going to be rough," said Ceci Cruz. Her two daughters lost their father, Victor Vasquez, in the shootings. "No kids deserve to have their parents leave at that age," she added.

Victor was one of the three people shot and killed that fateful November day.

Family members are now learning Scott Ostrem has struck a plea deal with prosecutors that could spare him from the death penalty.

FOX31 is expecting to learn more details about that deal at a hearing this coming Wednesday in Adam County.

While many family members of the victims are struggling to process the news that Ostrem has struck a plea deal, Ceci Cruz says she feels nothing.

"I don't have any feelings toward it. I don't have hate toward him or what he did or anything. I just feel numb. I don't have any feelings at all," she says. "I just wish he could tell us why, at least give us an answer why he did it."

Cruz says her focus has been on her six and seven year-old girls who still often cry themselves to sleep.

"It's always the nights. They're so small. They just don't understand. I try my best to comfort them," she says.

Her hope is that her girls will grow up happy, able to live life without hate for the man accused of killing their father.

"I don't have hate. I don't want them to have hate toward him for what he did. Things happen in life. No one knows what goes through people's head," Cruz said.