Suspect in Westminster road rage multiple shooting in court for hearing

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- The preliminary hearing for Jeremy Webster, the suspect in the Westminster road rage shooting, ended with a recess on Friday.

After a day full of testimony, the judge decided to continue the case until next week.

It was an emotional day in court as family and friends made their way to the courthouse.

The day included more than three hours of video of the suspect, Jeremy Webster, explaining his side of the story in an interview with detectives. The public was asked to leave while that video played.

We did hear a lot of testimony from detectives, and a cross examination from the defense.

During cross examination a detective told the courtroom Webster did say, "It feels like a bad dream," during their interview.

"It just doesn't feel real," A detective also referred to another Webster quote. "I have no idea what happened, I have dreams like this all the time."

According to the Westminster Police Department, on June 14, Jeremy Webster followed 41-year-old Meghan Bigelow’s vehicle for several blocks.

She was with her three children. Webster then parked behind her vehicle outside a dental office near West 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police said Webster and Bigelow were arguing before the suspect shot the woman and two of the children — 13-year-old Vaughn and 7-year-old Asa.

Vaughn was killed. Meghan and Asa suffered life-threatening injuries. Meghan’s third son, a 12-year-old, was not shot.

A detective did confirm Webster was seeing a psychiatrist and taking medication for bipolar disorder.