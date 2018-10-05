Steamboat Springs trooper fired after women complained of inappropriate behavior

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado State Patrol trooper based in Steamboat Springs was fired after three women complained about inappropriate behavior after he arrested them for driving under the influence.

Attorney Kris Hammond said three of his clients complained that trooper Jules Higgins offered to help them with the charges and required one to delete their text message exchange.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports the allegations also are backed up by voicemails, arrest paperwork along with audio recordings and dash camera footage.

Prosecutors dropped charges in six traffic cases where Higgins would have had to testify and are looking at other recently adjudicated cases.

District Attorney Brett Barkey said he decided not to file criminal charges against Higgins.

Higgins did not return a phone message from the newspaper seeking comment.

The Colorado State Patrol declined to comment because Higgins is appealing his firing.