Rockies surprise Denver students with playoff tickets

DENVER — Some students at Denver’s North High School got a big surprise from the Colorado Rockies on Friday: free tickets to Sunday’s playoff game at Coors Field!

The students were under the impression they would just get to chat with former Rockies player Cory Sullivan about the school’s RBI program.

Instead, Sullivan and the Rockies presented the kids with tickets.

“That’s amazing! I’m so excited!” said Seth, one of the students.

Sullivan did take some time to answer questions about his career from the students.

“The fans are what drove us,” he said of his 2007 season, in which the Rockies made it to the World Series.

The students were all grateful for the gesture.

All of them said they had never attended a playoff game before.