Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oh. My. GOURD!

Punkin Chunkin Colorado is Back!

Saturday, October 6, 2018

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 7, 2018

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Arapahoe Park Racetrack

26000 E. Quincy Avenue

Aurora, CO 80016

Presented by the City of Aurora and Colorado State Bank and Trust this year’s event will send those gourds faster and farther than ever. This fall festival has it all-a pumpkin patch, pony rides, fall crafts, live music and performances, a corvette car show, plus food vendors and a beer garden! New this year-enjoy Carve War’s chainsaw carving competition for a unique and fun fall experience!

https://www.auroragov.org/things_to_do/events/punkin_chunkin_colorado