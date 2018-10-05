One dead, one missing after ‘catastrophic’ Wyoming train crash

LARAMIE COUNTY, Wyo. — One person was killed and another is missing after a train crash in southeastern Wyoming on Thursday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m., a Union Pacific freight train rear-ended another Union Pacific freight train that was stopped on the tracks roughly 18 miles west of Cheyenne.

Four men who work for Union Pacific were involved. One was killed and another is missing. The other two were taken to a hospital but have since been released.

A train derailment on the Union Pacific Railroad has led to the closure of Exit 345 (Warren Road) on Interstate 80 in Laramie County, as well as the truck parking area at that interchange. More: https://t.co/lNn5VfnXou pic.twitter.com/4cUct1jtJT — WYDOT District 1 (@wydot1) October 5, 2018

The men’s identities have not been released.

Don Hollingshead, a spokesman for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, described the crash as “catastrophic,” with train cars “stacked up on each other.”

The Wyoming Department of Transportation said Exit 345 of Interstate 80 is closed.

A number of Laramie County agencies responded to the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board was notified. Personnel with the agency arrived at the scene overnight.