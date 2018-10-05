Most alarms didn’t sound during a recent high-rise fire, and it’s done on purpose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As a deadly fire burned in a high-rise Denver apartment building last weekend, alarms in much of the building were silent. The Problem Solvers asked why that happened and found out it was done on purpose.

The Denver Fire Department intentionally only sounded the alarms on specific floors. It's a tactic they use in every high-rise building in the city.

The fire happened just before 10 p.m. Sept. 29 on the 9th floor of the Hirschfield Towers in the 300 block of West Ellsworth. A woman died in the fire.

"By the time I got out of bed, and looked out the window, I seen all the fire trucks."

Torsan Mitchell waited for her fire alarm to sound but it never did. "I did not hear anything."

Rene McClure said the same thing. "I didn't hear no alarm, we didn't hear no alarm or nothing."

Mitchell wanted to know why they didn't hear about the fire until after the fire department arrived.

"And that's a great question," Denver Fire Lt. Derrick Johnson said. He also told the FOX31 Problem Solvers there is a good answer.

"We need to get to the fire floor, and generally, we're making that attack with the stairs."

Johnson said that requires the stairwells to be empty. A full evacuation would prevent that from happening.

"Stairwells are not generally sized for everyone to evacuate at once. They can fall, they can slip. And in some cases, we've seen people getting stampeded down these stairways."

Standard procedures call for firefighters to evacuate certain floors first: The floor with the fire and the floors above and below it.

In this case, the fire was quickly contained, and alarms never sounded on other floors.

"We want to know where people are moving to, so that we can insure they're protected," Johnson said. That means a fire could be happening two floors away and you would never know it.

This applies to any building taller than 75 feet in Denver.

While it involves a lot of trust, Johnson said it's best to stay put. "We want people to stay where they're at, if the alarm is not sounding on their floor."

Denver Fire is still investigating the cause of the Hirschfield Towers fire. It's unclear what killed the woman.

If you live or work in a high-rise building, the fire department says use common sense. If the building you're in is on fire ... get out.

Otherwise, trust the alarms and intercoms are working and only evacuate when you are told to do so.