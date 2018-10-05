× Meow Wolf invites artists to collaborate for new Denver location

DENVER — Meow Wolf, the famous multi-dimensional art experience in Santa Fe, is planning to open a location in Denver in 2020. On Friday, Meow Wolf said it is looking for Colorado artists who want to have work included in its Denver attraction.

Meow Wolf Denver will feature 60,000 square feet of exhibit space in Sun Valley. It wants artists with projects of all kinds and sizes to submit proposals for including their work at the new location.

“Because Denver is your city, Meow Wolf wants to dream, create, build, work and play with a big, diverse, awesome group of local makers,” Meow Wolf said in a press release Friday.

The Santa Fe attraction is known for its unique mix of media, which is why Meow Wolf wants to create a similarly special experience for those visiting its Denver location.

“Whether a single sculptural object, a full room installation, video and new media content, or a brilliant story—we want to see it all,” Meow Wolf said.

Meow Wolf said it is dedicated to committing 40 percent of its Denver space to Colorado artists. It is hosting two workshops for those interested in submitting proposals this weekend. However, due to a “larger than expected response,” the sessions are at capacity. Meow Wolf said it will release information covered in the sessions throughout the week online. T

Proposals can be submitted online. The site is expected to go live at some point Friday.

“Meow Wolf eagerly wants to see Denver and Colorado creativity in all its glory and possibility, with the ultimate goal to collaborate with as many Coloradans as possible on the coolest exhibition the world has ever seen,” the organization said.