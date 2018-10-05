Denver street murals defaced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Some street area in Denver's River North District is getting defaced.

The Problem Solvers found some in an alley near 29th and Blake where the words, "Real Crush" were painted over a mural.

"We’ve seen a little bit of that kind of stuff, where an artist is jealous of the commission the artist got to do the piece or has some sort of statement about the content," said Tracy Weil, an artist and the RiNo Art District Creative Director.

It could be from artists who weren't invited to be a part of the Crush Walls event that happened last month. It's were artists from around the city and world were paid to create about 100 murals.

"It’s unfortunate, but that’s how the street it is," Weil told the Problem Solvers. "The street...talking to the street. You think there’s a lot of politics in the world today, but on the street there’s just as many politics."

Many of the artists who created the murals left behind the colors, so other artists can restore the wall to the way it's supposed to be.